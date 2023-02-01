PLANTATION KEY — Despite trailing by 10 points after a scoreless first quarter, the Key West High School girls basketball team was not going to just roll over against Monroe County rival Coral Shores as the Lady Conchs matched the output of the Lady Canes in the second quarter, and then rallied in the third to make it just a two-point difference.

But they could not overcome that final hurdle, as the Lady Canes would hold onto a 34-30 victory at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to complete a season sweep.

