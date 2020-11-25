PLANTATION KEY — As they stand on the court and look up at the hoop, the goal this year for the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team is to make it past districts and regionals, according to Pat Meyers, fifth-year head coach.
That would mean the Lady Canes have hopes of garnering a berth in the state final four this season.
“There’s no circling an easy win, because, literally, every team we play is good, but that could be good for our team in so many ways,” Meyers said.
“I’m not really focused on wins or losses this year, I’m more focused on the final outcome. Of course, we want to win a lot of games, but our main team goal is to get past districts and regionals and with this team, I think we can do it.”
Their hopes rest on the shoulders of two seniors, Riley Dobson (center) and Lucia Rodriguez (point guard), who are returning after being named The Key West Citizen’s All-Monroe County Co-Players of the Year last season.
The senior playmakers bring a wealth of experience as both have been starting since their freshman years, and Meyers is quick to point out that, “It all circles around them.”
According to the Lady Canes coach, Dobson is consistent and always in game mode. She plays down low defensively and offensively, and is a great rebounder, always positive and plays with the same demeanor regardless of the score, while the offense runs through Rodriguez, who will handle the ball about 90% of the time.
Meyers added Rodriguez likes to pass, shoot and she is a great leader on and off the court. Meyers noted Rodriguez has aspirations of playing collegiately, if the opportunity presents itself.
They will be aided by fellow returning all-county player, junior Becky Valenzuela, who has equally prepared herself this off-season, and Meyers said it is already showing in her the preseason.
“She’s all-around, plays good defense, good rebounder, can shoot and she’s in phenomenal shape this year,” Meyers said. “It’s her third year on varsity. We expect big things from her.”
Another strong contributor looks to be sophomore Kailee Reinoso, a shooting guard who, according to Meyers, has good court vision, is quick and can pass the ball as well as play good defense.
Freshman Mariana Bonilla-Moreno is the youngest player of the group. Meyers said she plays down low with Dobson in a 3-2 type of defense and, offensively, plays on the block.
In her first two games and the start of her high school career in the preseason, Meyers said, “She did a phenomenal job rebounding, playing good defense, she scored a couple of baskets.”
Meyers said the girls are all friends and this squad is well-rounded, which is something they preach consistently in this program.
“We can run and press, but we are more focused on playing good half-court defense and playing more of a half-court type of game,” the coach said about his strategy for the program this year. “Having eight players, it’s going to be more trying to get teams playing half-court games and slowing the game down.”
This plays directly into Meyers’ greatest concern, which is a lack of depth. Two years ago, he had close to 15 players, but now they are going to have to go with just eight.
And while they will not have to play a “straight-five,” they will need to avoid the injury bug and getting into foul trouble because they simply do not have the depth that other programs have.”
That will be important as the 2020 schedule looks to be a tough one, highlighted with several private schools, Meyers said, for his team that is coming off three-straight winning seasons that saw them as county champs in the last two.
The schedule is also highlighted by the usual in-county games, and Meyers pointed out he has already noticed a couple of Marathon freshmen who played well in the preseason.
Coral Shores also has a newcomer of their own to be excited about as Brooke Mandozzi — daughter of the boy’s varsity basketball head coach, Jarrod Mandozzi — will be coming off the bench.
“She’s got a lot of quality minutes in the preseason. She scored some baskets and we expect big things out of her,” Meyers said.
Also joining the varsity squad is sophomore guard, Jenna Castillo, who the coach described as “a good shooter.”
“She played JV last year and this is her first year of varsity,” Meyers said.
Junior Kylie Deckard rounds out the roster. She is playing in her first year of varsity. “She plays center and forward, [and while] she doesn’t have a lot of experience, she is tall and athletic,” he said.
Helping fill out the roster are junior varsity captains, freshman Makayla Hann and sophomore Alondra Apolinaro, who will contribute when they do not have a JV game.
