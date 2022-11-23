PLANTATION KEY — When the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team needed a new coach after Pat Meyers stepped away from the program, Hurricanes boys head man Jarrod Mandozzi accepted the position on an interim basis.
Pulling double duty, Mandozzi finds himself in the same situation he faced with the boys a few season ago — needing to rebuild with a younger, less-experienced group of returning players for the 2022-23 campaign.
“This is a great group of girls who work hard and are loaded with potential, who will do some great things on the basketball court,” Mandozzi said about the new season. “We only have two seniors this year and we have a few sophomores who didn’t play last year and with COVID interruptions lost a fair amount of middle school ball games. We have a freshman who has never played organized basketball and then some girls who played a little varsity last season but predominately played JV, and a few who were on the JV team but didn’t play much.”
Adding to the rebuilding process, the divider in the Coral Shores gym was stuck in the down position, forcing the Lady Canes to practice on just a third of the court.
“That’s obviously a difficult way for any team to start the season, let alone one with less experience,” Mandozzi said. “I always try to match what we run to our players versus just run the same things regardless of our team. ... We’re running all brand new stuff to the girls. They’ve worked so hard to pick it up, but every bit of it is brand new to them and they’ve done an amazing job of absorbing so much.”
Knowing they will now be learning on the fly, Mandozzi will be turning to his daughter, Brooke Mandozzi, a junior who was a member of the All-County team a season ago. In fact, the Lady Canes have now graduated three All-County Player of the Years in consecutive seasons, leaving the younger Mandozzi as the only player with starting experience.
That leaves several positions to be filled, for which the coach is expecting to see contributions from senior Gabby Medilis, junior Lisny Castillo and sophomore Gabby Thomas up front, along with sophomores Grace Leffler, Makalya Hahn and Lea Castellanos in the backcourt.
“I’m confident in our inside players holding their own, if we stay out of foul trouble,” Mandozzi said. “I’m was a little more uncertain about our backcourt because of lack of full court at practices.”
The Lady Canes’ only other guards are Sabina Naranja and Abby Vogt, both of whom played their last organized basketball games two or three years ago, according to the coach, who noted they played on the Key Largo School team.
“This is obviously a big jump for them,” he said. “Sabina is so aggressive, and she attacks the basket. Abby has good, more natural point guard skills, and when she went in she really helped get our offense humming by pushing the ball ahead. Brooke and Grace really run the floor well, and Abby will hit them both early up the court to get us some big fast-break baskets.”
Coral Shores will need as much help as possible taking on a schedule set up for the squads of the previous few seasons. But Mandozzi is hoping to challenge the team in order to be ready for Palmer Trinity, Somerset South Homestead, Somerset Silver Palms, Keys Gate and Riviera Prep in the District 16-3A tournament.
“We might have some tough spots as we grow, but I like this group a lot,” he said. “The girls are great. They were bringing their note pads to me on the bus to ask questions and make sure they knew what they were supposed to do. So, I think their best is still yet to come.”