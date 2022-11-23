PLANTATION KEY — When the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team needed a new coach after Pat Meyers stepped away from the program, Hurricanes boys head man Jarrod Mandozzi accepted the position on an interim basis.

Pulling double duty, Mandozzi finds himself in the same situation he faced with the boys a few season ago — needing to rebuild with a younger, less-experienced group of returning players for the 2022-23 campaign.