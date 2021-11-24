With teammate Ivy Hill (No. 8) by her side, Coral Shores’ Samantha Martinez races down the field with the ball as Marathon defenders Shilo Yeider (No. 7) and Lily Ridgell, right, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Tavernier.
Coral Shores’ Gaby Smith, left, challeges Marathon’s Kylie McDaniel for possesin of the ball on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Tavernier.
Photos provided Sandra Spaulding
Lady ’Fins midfielder Riley McDonald puts chase to the ball as Lady ’Canes freshman AliBeth Wilson looks to pass on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Tavernier.
Photos provided Sandra Spaulding
Coral Shores’ Mackenzie Hupka and Marathon’s Emma Peterson fight for control of the ball.
SANDRA SPAULDING/Contributed
PLANTATION KEY — With 20 shots on target, it didn’t take long for the Coral Shores High School girls soccer team to break open the match against Monroe County rival Marathon High on Wednesday, Nov. 17, as a one-goal lead at the break quickly turned into a 7-0 final on the Lady Canes’ home pitch.
“We came out of the gate a little slow, but we got into a groove in the second half of the game,” said Coral Shores coach Cathy Gwilliam, whose team is now 4-0 on the season. “It just seemed we were shooting right at the goalie to start.”
The lone score of the first half came off the foot of Jane Kerry.
“I’m not sure what it is sometimes, but it seems it’s not until the second half we get going full throttle,” Gwilliam said. “We are going to have to figure out how to get that going in the first half.”
Once things got started, the Lady Canes proceeded to rattle off goals from Lexi Kumar, assisted by AliBeth Wilson, followed by Samantha Martinez, assisted by Gaby Smith, and then Kinsley Catarineau at the 50-minute mark. Kerry got back in the action with an assist by Joey Eysenbach, as did Catarineau with her second unassisted goal in the 66th minute.
“Both Jane and Kinsley, now on the midline, have definitely made some differences in the games,” said Gwilliam, whose team have outscored their opponents 23-1 this season. “Along with Gaby and Joey on the crosses, the offense is working really great.”
The coach noted that the highlight of the game was the seventh and final goal when freshman Hailey Mangel, who was pulled up for the match and did not step onto the pitch until the final two minutes, headed in a cross from Catarineau for the score.
“That was great to see a younger player come up and get an opportunity in a varsity game and made something happen in those few minutes she got,” said Gwilliam, whose team has scored a clean sheet in three of the four victories to open the season.
Coral Shores was expecting to put its unbeaten mark on the line before the Thanksgiving break, but the match against St. Brendan was rained out last Thursday, leaving the squad a week off before taking on Key West in the return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Conchs’ Back Yard.
“I’m glad we have been able to start the season off strong and we will see what they are made of when we return,” Gwilliam said.