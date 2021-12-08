PLANTATION KEY — Play to the whistle. That was the lesson of the match for the Coral Shores High School girls soccer team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, during its first loss of the season, 5-2, to Monroe County rival Key West.
Lady Canes coach Cathy Gwilliam stressed upon watching the film that three of the Lady Conchs’ goals came off clear handballs.
“My whole team was feeling deflated with some calls that really hurt us as a team,” Gwilliam said. “Overall, it was an evenly matched game. Honestly, in our eyes, it should have been a 2-2 game.”
The only difference was Key West continued to play, while Gwilliam pointed out that her players tended to stop after the non-calls — and Lady Conchs senior Addy Sessoms took advantage of that, scoring twice on through balls for the early 2-0 advantage.
Coral Shores cut the lead in half before the intermission when Joey Eysenbach buried the first of her two goals, both coming on corner kicks from Delaney Donnelly. But Key West found the back of the net three more times in the second half, with goals from Nikki Tomita and Gabby Lee before Sessoms completed her hat trick to put the Lady Conchs ahead 5-1. Sessoms also contributed an assist, as did Tomita and Ella Baxter.
Coral Shores will take the lesson learned from its first loss into what Gwilliam called “the team’s hardest week,” going against St. Brendan on Monday, Dec. 6, Gainesville Buchholz on Thursday, Dec. 9, and Gulliver Prep on Saturday, Dec. 11.
“We can take the game and use it as a learning experience that referees are not always fair and they have to play to a whistle and keep pushing forward even if we get upside down in a game,” Gwilliam said. “They still have many games ahead of them, and I know with perseverance they will have many more wins under their belt.”