PLANTATION KEY — Even though Coral Shores High School graduated 14 seniors from last year’s squad and brought in Zach Owens as the new head coach for the varsity program, there is still a lot of familiarity among the Lady Canes, as Owens was the junior varsity coach a season ago, and assistant coach Evie Engelmeyer is back on the sidelines for her third season with the program.

The only dilemma: Owens wasn’t named to the position until late August, just weeks before the start of the preseason workout in September, leaving little time for the new coaching staff to make the adjustment.

