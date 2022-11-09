PLANTATION KEY — Even though Coral Shores High School graduated 14 seniors from last year’s squad and brought in Zach Owens as the new head coach for the varsity program, there is still a lot of familiarity among the Lady Canes, as Owens was the junior varsity coach a season ago, and assistant coach Evie Engelmeyer is back on the sidelines for her third season with the program.
The only dilemma: Owens wasn’t named to the position until late August, just weeks before the start of the preseason workout in September, leaving little time for the new coaching staff to make the adjustment.
Still, a program-record 52 girls tried out, and the coaches were able to hold onto 40 players between the varsity and junior varsity.
“We haven’t had to cut in recent times, but we had to make some this year,” said Englemeyer, noting they kept 21 on the varsity roster and 19 on junior varsity. “In the past, our JV has had to supplement our varsity because we haven’t had this many players come out, so this year we will have two solid teams going into the season.”
And for Englemeyer that means there should be strength in all of the field, including a core group of freshmen entering the mix after having played club together the past few years.
“We will have some great senior leadership that will be augmented by the freshmen,” Engelmeyer said. “That will make us highly competitive against some of the Miami schools we go against, who are able to recruit, so it’s going to be a real interesting season. Right now, I’m feeling real confident about where this season can lead us.”
Despite the freshmen bringing a lot of potential, Engelmeyer knows the team, especially early in the season, will be dependent on the seniors, none more that starting center midfielder Kelly Ramos.
“She has a dynamic strike on the ball,” Engelmeyer said. “She is going to be our distributor, the one making those crisp passes to the wings to get the ball moving. She’s one of our tallest players as well, so her presence in the middle of the field will definitely be felt.”
Joining Ramos in the midfield will be freshman Kai Redruello and junior Izzy Malloggi, who will help feed strikers Delaney Donnley, the team-leading scorer as a freshman from a season ago, and senior Joey Eysenbach.
“I’m really excited about how fast we are going to be,” Engelmeyer said. “I think Joey will do great up there. She’s got a very great strike on the ball, she can take shots from almost anywhere and she’s fast, so we are excited about that. Plus, if we have a starter that needs a break, we have people sitting on the bench equally as good. If we have to start taking ladies from JV, there are some ladies that are talented enough to be on varsity, so we are excited to have that depth and be able to put that full-court press.”
Freshmen will also play a crucial role on defense as the only returner to the backline is senior Edy Kimmer guiding three first-year players.
“Edy was one of our backbone players last year, very consistent in the back. She’s going to be playing a sweeper role because she has speed and power,” Engelmeyer said. “We also want to layer our defense so we don’t have any breakaways and we are really excited to have her back there.”
Just because the rest of the defense is new to the varsity, that doesn’t mean they lack experience.
“These ladies have spent a lot of time and dedication into club,” Engelmeyer said. “They are coming in with a lot of games underneath them.”
If the Lady Canes can combine the new and the returning players to the style of their new-look coaching staff, then Englemeyer believes they have a chance to be in the District 16-3A championship match come season’s end, with Palmer Trinity, Marathon, Keys Gates, Somerset Silver Palms and Somerset South Homestead making up that postseason bracket.
Coral Shores will face only Keys Gate and Marathon in the regular season, so they will have to wait to see exactly how they measure up, but until then they will have Key West and LaSalle on the schedule to use as a litmus test.
“Going forward, coach Owens and I are looking to put a more competitive schedule together, but right now we can use this to continue to build and find the successful slots for everyone in the lineup,” Engelmeyer said. “We want to gel as a team and it is coming together well.”