HOMESTEAD — All season long, the Coral Shores High School volleyball team made it clear that the goal was to defend its district crown. So with the title on the line on Thursday, Oct. 24, the Lady Canes were focused on the mission and won the first two sets, nearly upsetting perennial powerhouse Palmer Trinity for the second straight year.
After claiming a win in extra points during the first set and pulling away by four points in the second set, the Lady Canes were unable to close out the victory, as momentum shifted to the Falcons, who won the next two sets to force a fifth and final set for the crown. Palmer Trinity reached the 15 needed points first, but by only the slightest of margins, to claim back the District 16-3A Championship from Coral Shores, 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 15-13).
Before Coral Shores could even contend for the championship, the team first had to reach the match, which they did the night before with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 28-26 25-19) victory against Somerset South Homestead.
“You could tell that it was a playoff game with the chance to advance to the championship game,” said coach Sam Ovalle. “Somerset played so hard and refused to give up on any ball. There were so many times when we made a good shot and they hustled to keep the ball alive, which I think surprised us a little bit at times. You have to give them a lot of credit for the way they played, and No. 2 for them is an excellent all-around player, but specifically, she is a really great hitter.”
South Homestead came out strong behind the play from standout outside hitter Jasmine Maldonado and a hustling defense to take the first set 25-19. Midway through the second, the momentum swung in favor of Coral Shoes, as pacing her squad in the set was senior Kailee Reinoso, with 12 serve receptions and seven digs. Brooke Mandozzi added nine digs and Crystal Guttierrez-Sandoval five.
“I give our girls a lot of credit because we kept our focus, and after losing the first set and then falling behind a little in the second set, we did a good job of keeping our composure,” Ovalle said. “I feel like this is the first time all season where every game we were in was a back-and-forth battle that we came away with the win. We never let the moment get to us and break us, and we got solid play from our entire lineup.”
Mandozzi finished with 28 total digs in the match as well as 10 kills and 17 service receptions. Reinoso tallied 19 digs and 23 service receptions. Iona Holmquist and Jenna Castillo each had seven kills, with Holmquist adding 10 digs. Team setter Lana Tiedemann has 26 assists and 10 digs.
“I think around the third set we started to frustrate them a little because they were playing well and hustling to get so many balls, and they were setting No. 2 up with some great sets for shots that I think normally teams have a tough time getting,” Ovalle said “But Kailee and Brooke and the rest of our girls were dialed in at that point and were digging some really well hit balls, which felt like it was starting to frustrate them. She picked up a yellow card for talking to some of our players, and I told our girls to not talk back, but we wanted to keep going at her to make her work.”