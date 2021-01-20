MIAMI — Even after losing her team’s goalie, Coral Shores High School girls soccer coach Cathy Gwilliam managed to draw up the winning strategy on the road to hold off Florida Christian, 2-1.
“The first goal was Allie Adler to Emma Kost with the goal,” Gwilliam said. “It was a really fun game. They all worked so hard and so well together. They all tried really hard.”
Coral Shores preserved that one-point lead into the second half before Florida Christian tied it up on a free kick, according to Gwilliam.
The Hurricane’s Maggie Bergeron responded with the pivotal moment of the game.
Gwilliam said Bergeron had a good game in the back to begin with, but when she made an assist, that proved to be the difference in the game.
“Bergeron forwarded it to Adler who crossed it into the goal,” Gwilliam said.
That shot put Coral Shores ahead for good, as Gwilliam added that score set the morale from that point on.
Coral Shores faced a real scare late into the game when the Lady Canes starting keeper was forced out of the game with an injury.
When our goalie got hurt, my whole team rallied together and just gave 115% and all came together to win,” Gwilliam said. “Both my backup goalies were not there, so we put in [Samantha Martinez] and stacked our team as a defense for the last five minutes of the game. She had two unbelievable saves.”