PLANTATION KEY — Even after a victory in the first district matchup of the season, Coral Shores High School volleyball coach Sam Ovalle decided to make rotation adjustments in hopes of taking better advantage of some of the Lady Canes’ strengths, as the goal for the team remains defending its District 16-3A title.

The adjustments appeared to work as Coral Shores was its most efficient on offense this season, finishing with their highest number of total kills and their highest kill percentage, by far, during a 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, and 25-10) victory against visiting Keys Gate on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

jwcooke@keysnews.com