PLANTATION KEY — Even after a victory in the first district matchup of the season, Coral Shores High School volleyball coach Sam Ovalle decided to make rotation adjustments in hopes of taking better advantage of some of the Lady Canes’ strengths, as the goal for the team remains defending its District 16-3A title.
The adjustments appeared to work as Coral Shores was its most efficient on offense this season, finishing with their highest number of total kills and their highest kill percentage, by far, during a 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, and 25-10) victory against visiting Keys Gate on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
“It was great to see us apply the changes we worked on this week in practice effectively,” said Ovalle, whose team is now 2-0 in district play and 2-2 overall. “I thought we really set our offense up better than we have been, and you could see it with our better hit percentage.”
Making the most of the adjustment was Brooke Mandozzi, who led the way to the victory with 10 kills on a +0.563 hitting percentage, as well as six aces, a 2.25 serve reception rating, returning eight, and four digs.
“I thought Brooke had her typical great all-around game for us,” Ovalle said. “Passing, digs, serves and hits. We wanted to get her set more than we did in Marathon as she’s our highest percentage hitter statistically and we did that and she really stepped up with the 10 kills, but more important than the kills was the hit percentage.”
Like Mandozzi, senior Kailee Reynoso finished with six aces and four digs. Iona Holmquist also had a 2.25 serve reception rating, returning four. Classmate Morgan Bailey had a 3.0 serve rating and added three aces. Sophomore Grace Leffler added two blocks.
“It was a great opportunity for us to go deeper to our bench and get some players some reps and others a little rest,” Ovalle said. “Morgan Bailey came in and did a really nice job for us. She had a great serve rating, with three aces and a couple of nice kills for us. We hope that we can build our depth in games like these because you never know when someone will be out with injury or illness.”
Not surprisingly, with Coral Shores finishing with 26 total kills and a hit percentage of 0.203, setter Lana Tiedemann had her highest assist total on the season with 20 kills on just 47 attempts.
“Lana did a good job adjusting to the changes we made on offense and had her best game setting the ball and Kailee kept up her hot play from the last games with another six aces. That’s 13 in two games for her,” Ovalle said.