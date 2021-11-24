PLANTATION KEY — For the first time in a decade, the Coral Shores High School girls soccer team have opened the season with a 3-0 mark and done so in style, outscoring opponents by 16 goals, including a 9-0 victory on Friday, Nov. 12, at Monsignor Pace.
“I think that these last few games have really shown that we have the drive and are ready to win this year,” said Lady Canes senior Jane Kerry, who had a goal and assist in the convincing victory against the Spartans.
The Lady Canes arrived early enough to watch the Pace boys’ match end prior to the girls’ kickoff, and Coral Shores coach Cathy Gwilliam said during which there were several teachable moments they took into their contest. As a matter of fact, the coach pointed out they came into the match hyped as a result, and Amber Ender netted the first goal at the seven-minute mark — assisted by Joey Eysenbach, who then netted her own goal just four minutes later set up by Sophia Jans.
Ali Beth Wilson then tucked away a shot unassisted in the 18th minute for a 3-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“In the second quarter we came back out playing hard and taking names,” Gwilliam said. “The girls are coming together and playing more like a unit.”
The next three goals for the Lady Canes went through three players as Kerry, assisted by Edy Kemmer, scored in the 22-minute mark, and two minutes later it was Kerry’s turn to set up a score for classmate Kinsley Catarineau before Kemmer netted a pair of unassisted goals at the 29- and 31-minute marks for a 7-0 advantage.
To wrap up the half, Ivy Hill rippled the twine in the 34th minute to put her team in front by the mercy-rule, but due to a mistake on the part of the referees, the second half was started before the Lady Canes punched home one more goal, by Catarineau assisted by Jans, before the official ruled the game compete — giving Katelyn Gilman her second shutout of the season.
“Our season is going really well, the girls are working well together, and there is a lot of talent on the team,” Catarineau said. “I think we are going to have some tough games, but we are equipped to handle them.”
“I am excited for what the season has to offer,” added Gwilliam. “We have some big games on the horizon, but if we come out fighting, it will be anyone’s game.”