HOMESTEAD — No matter the outcome on Monday, Oct. 17, one Monroe County high school volleyball team was going to have its season come to an end, as Keys rivals Marathon and Coral Shores faced off in the opening round of the District 16-3A tournament at Keys Gate in Homestead.

Similar to the regular season, the Lady Fins simply could not match up with the Lady Canes, as Coral Shores swept the season series with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, and 25-19) victory.