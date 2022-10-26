HOMESTEAD — No matter the outcome on Monday, Oct. 17, one Monroe County high school volleyball team was going to have its season come to an end, as Keys rivals Marathon and Coral Shores faced off in the opening round of the District 16-3A tournament at Keys Gate in Homestead.
Similar to the regular season, the Lady Fins simply could not match up with the Lady Canes, as Coral Shores swept the season series with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, and 25-19) victory.
“If you count the preseason matchup, this is the fourth time we’ve played Marathon this season, which is a lot, of course,” Coral Shores coach Sam Ovalle said. “We know they’re a good group and have had some tough losses this year, so I wanted to make sure we didn’t take anything for granted.”
Leading the way for Coral Shores on the front line, where the Lady Canes controlled the net, were Brooke Mandozzi, with 11 kills and a block; Grace Leffler, with nine kills and two blocks; and LeAnn Quick with five kills and a block. Senior Lana Tiedemann set the table for the Lady Canes, finishing with 24 assists and contributing four aces. Pacing Coral Shores on the receiving end were Kailee Reinoso, who led the way with 12 serve receptions and seven digs. Mandozzi also picked up a team-best nine digs and Crystal Guttierrez-Sandoval added five.
“This was a good win,” Ovalle said. “We’re really excited to move on to the next round.”
While the loss for Marathon brings its season to a close, Coral Shores advances to the District 16-3A semifinals to face second-seeded Somerset South Homestead, with the winner garnering a berth in the district championship, which was won last season by the Lady Canes.