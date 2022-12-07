Lea Castellanos basket

Coral Shores’ Lea Castellanos makes a baseline move for two points during a game against Mater Academy Bay on Monday, Nov. 28, in Tavernier.

 Photo provided

PLANTATION KEY — After waiting two weeks following the season opener, with the Thanksgiving break in between, the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team returned to the court on for its home debut on Monday, Nov. 28, against Mater Bay Academy, a second-year program.

“I expected that we would come out with a little rust after the holiday break, and I wasn’t sure how rusty we would be and we didn’t really know much about Mater Bay,” said Lady Canes coach Jarrod Mandozzi, the boys coach who is in his first season coaching the girls program. “Between illnesses that have been going around, and the holiday break and everything being so new to this group of girls, it’s a natural part of the growing process for us. We started a little out of sorts in terms of where everyone should be on the court and what our plan is, but I was pleased with how well we settled down. We saw the court better than we have been and really jumped out on them.”