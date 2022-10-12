Morris dump kill

Coral Shores senior Addison Morris dumps a kill over two Somerset South Homestead blockers to break a 19-19 tie in the fourth and deciding match for the Hurricanes from Monroe County on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD — As a result of Hurricane Ian, the Coral Shores High School volleyball was potentially going to lose three games in cancelations, the most important one of those being a matchup with District 16-2A foe Somerset South Homestead.

Knowing the final date to play district tournament seeding matches was Saturday, Oct. 8, the Hurricanes, both from Coral Shores and South Homestead, scrambled as Monroe County’s version of the Lady Canes already had two games scheduled for the coming week and the squad from Homestead was on the docket for three matches.