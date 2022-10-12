Coral Shores senior Addison Morris dumps a kill over two Somerset South Homestead blockers to break a 19-19 tie in the fourth and deciding match for the Hurricanes from Monroe County on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Homestead.
HOMESTEAD — As a result of Hurricane Ian, the Coral Shores High School volleyball was potentially going to lose three games in cancelations, the most important one of those being a matchup with District 16-2A foe Somerset South Homestead.
Knowing the final date to play district tournament seeding matches was Saturday, Oct. 8, the Hurricanes, both from Coral Shores and South Homestead, scrambled as Monroe County’s version of the Lady Canes already had two games scheduled for the coming week and the squad from Homestead was on the docket for three matches.
“We really pushed hard to get this game played and Saturday morning ended up being the only option that would work and have it still count to our district ranking,” Coral Shores coach Sam Ovalle said. “We were lucky that Somerset was willing to do it and that we were able to get officials on such short notice. We really felt that this game was the most important one for us as Somerset is currently ranked second in our district and we’re third, but we’re not ahead of the fourth-ranked team by that much. We know with the MaxPreps rankings there is a lot that goes into it and anything can still happen, but we felt like if we could get a win against Somerset, the head-to-head would go a long way.”
Adding to the challenge for Coral Shores, two starters, Jenna Castillo and LeAnn Quick, were unable to take the court as they had a prior obligation, which was taking the SAT on Saturday morning. Despite that, Coral Shores was still able to fill the gap in order to claim a 3-1 (25-16, 25-13, 10-25, 25-22) victory.
“We were all so excited for this game, and I’m so proud of the way we all played,” Coral Shores senior Kendall Bulkiewicz said. “We’ve got a great group and I knew that with some players missing with the last-minute schedule changes, I would have to step up for the team. This was a great team win for us.”
Putting away three aces, Bulkiewicz was able to make her impact known, as the coach also credited her with some “great serving, digs and serve receives, and really good all-around play,” as well as senior classmate Addison Morris, who had five kills and did “a nice job on serve receptions.”
Also taking advantage of the opportunity was junior Crystal Gutierrez-Sandoval, who the coach stated has been earning more playing time and “played the best game of her career.”
“She always hustles, so we knew we would get a boost by her hustle, but her play at the net was awesome,” said Ovalle, noting Gutierrez-Sandoval had eight kills. “She led us with her attack percentage and finished third with eight big kills.”
The coach was also pleased with the play of Natalie Barajas as the junior had four aces on 11 serves without any errors. Kailee Reinoso had a team-high five aces as well as 11 digs. Brooke Mandozzi tallied 10 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Grace Leffler had a team-best 15 kills. Addison Morris finished with five kills. Lana Tiedemann had 14 digs and 33 assists.