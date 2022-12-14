MIAMI — Through the first two games of the season, the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team never trailed at any point.

That changed on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Immaculata-LaSalle, as not only were the Lady Canes on the wrong side of the scoreboard, but the Royal Lions opened a 12-0 advantage before a timeout was called by coach Jarrod Mandozzi.

