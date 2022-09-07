PLANTATION KEY — After opening the season with losses to a pair of potential state playoff squads — including 3-0 (19-25, 20-25, and 15-25) on Tuesday, Aug. 30, during the home opener to Immaculata-LaSalle, the Coral Shores High School volleyball team was hungry for that first victory of the season.
“We can win against teams like LaSalle, but to do so we have to play better as a team,” Coral Shores coach Sam Ovalle said. “Our communication needs to be better. We can’t beat ourselves with unforced errors, and we have to play smarter and harder.”
So coming into the match on Thursday, Sept. 1, at against district and country rival Marathon High, a team the Lady Canes defeated in the preseason, Coral Shores was ready to get back into the win column.
The teams traded blows early on, with Marathon getting on the scoreboard first before Coral Shores pulled away to win the first game, 25-19. From there it was all Lady Canes, as Kailee Reinoso and Brooke Mandozzi had 10 digs apiece in the match, Mandozzi adding two blocks and Grace Leffler adding six kills.
“Our libero Kailee Reinoso was all over the place tonight,” Ovalle said. “She did a good job of being in position, but also she really wants it and she got to some balls that were tough. Her serve-receive rating was great, meaning that of the serves she received, she was putting them in good position for us to start our offense from. She finished with double digits in digs and she was really giving them problems with her serve today, where she had seven aces.”
That all allowed Coral Shores to pull away early in the second before closing out the 3-0 victory with a 25-17 win.
“It was great to get our first win behind us, especially with it being a district opponent and a county rival,” said Ovalle, whose team is back in action at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at home against Keys Gate. “It wasn’t perfect and we know we have a lot of work to do. ... [W]e only have one game next week, so that gives us some extra practice time to watch some film and work hard on the things that we can improve on, but we’re happy to get the win.”