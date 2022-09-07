PLANTATION KEY — After opening the season with losses to a pair of potential state playoff squads — including 3-0 (19-25, 20-25, and 15-25) on Tuesday, Aug. 30, during the home opener to Immaculata-LaSalle, the Coral Shores High School volleyball team was hungry for that first victory of the season.

“We can win against teams like LaSalle, but to do so we have to play better as a team,” Coral Shores coach Sam Ovalle said. “Our communication needs to be better. We can’t beat ourselves with unforced errors, and we have to play smarter and harder.”