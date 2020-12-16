PLANTATION KEY — In the first of two meetings between Monroe County girls soccer rivals Coral Shores and Marathon High, the Lady Hurricanes had no problem beating a rebuilding Lady Fins team, 5-1.
While on the losing side, Marathon coach Kelley Cruz said she realizes she has a young team with three sixth-graders, and one-seventh grader starting in goal. Despite the youth of her team, Cruz said she was pleased how competitive the squad was in the second half of the game.
Allison Paskiewicz scored the Lady Fins’ lone goal on a free kick.
Coral Shores head coach Cathy Gwilliam said her team is starting to bring it together and execute what they have been practicing.
Samantha Martinez opened the game with the first goal for Coral Shores, with an assist from Emma Kost. Two goals were similar in fashion for Coral Shores when Allie Adler took a corner kick and Kost put in the shots. Adler added a unassisted breakaway goal at the 33-minute mark, while Jane Kery added her own at the 60-minute mark.
“It was an aggressive and rough game because [both teams] are very competitive with one another,” Gwilliam said.
Kost scored the Lady Canes’ first goal three minutes into the contest. The coach also pointed out her team had three saves on goal in the match.
Gwilliam said she was impressed by how the girls worked and communicated together.
In the second game of the season series, Marathon plays at Coral Shores on Jan. 28 in the regular-season finale.
“They played hard. They played well. We’ll see this team again and I’m hoping we can get a win next time. It was a pretty evenly matched game,” Gwilliam said.