KEY WEST — The Coral Shores High School girls lacrosse team made its only trip south of the season to the Key West High School Back Yard, where the Lady Canes kept it close through the first half, trailing by just five, before the Lady Conchs broke open a 15-5 victory.
“While we may be Keys rivals, we are also each other’s allies as the only two public schools (with lacrosse teams) in our district. And, being in the Keys, we make it a point to play each other two times each season, one time in the beginning and again at the end of the season — as a way to see how well we have both improved over the course of the season,” said Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi.
“Coral Shores did an incredible job controlling the draws, which made it a bit harder for us to maintain control of the game and forced us to force turnovers to get the ball back, which we successfully did six times,” she said. “They know our players well, from playing with each other in tournaments, and know who to apply extra pressure to — mainly Bella Marchiano. While she still saw the net two times, she was denied plenty. This also allowed five other players to take on their defenders and go to the goal. Their goalie was on fire, denying shots right after another. I tallied around 19 saves.”
In front 7-2 at the half, Key West outscored Coral Shores 8-3 in the second half. Collectively, Key West scoped up 20 ground balls.