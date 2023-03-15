KEY WEST — The Coral Shores High School girls lacrosse team made its only trip south of the season to the Key West High School Back Yard, where the Lady Canes kept it close through the first half, trailing by just five, before the Lady Conchs broke open a 15-5 victory.

“While we may be Keys rivals, we are also each other’s allies as the only two public schools (with lacrosse teams) in our district. And, being in the Keys, we make it a point to play each other two times each season, one time in the beginning and again at the end of the season — as a way to see how well we have both improved over the course of the season,” said Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi.

