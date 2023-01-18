KEY WEST — It wasn’t pretty. In fact, the short-handed Coral Shores High School girls basketball team had one of its lowest shooting percentages of the past three seasons during a matchup with county rival Key West on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which the Lady Conchs took advantage of to claim their first victory of the season, 38-24.

“I feel so good right now,” said Key West senior Ziamora Cartwight following the win. “I was so emotional during the game because I kept giving up on myself, but I knew my team needed me.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com