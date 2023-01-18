KEY WEST — It wasn’t pretty. In fact, the short-handed Coral Shores High School girls basketball team had one of its lowest shooting percentages of the past three seasons during a matchup with county rival Key West on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which the Lady Conchs took advantage of to claim their first victory of the season, 38-24.
“I feel so good right now,” said Key West senior Ziamora Cartwight following the win. “I was so emotional during the game because I kept giving up on myself, but I knew my team needed me.”
In fact, after Coral Shores rallied to cut Key West’s 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter to 13-9 in the second, and then pressed the lead in the third, Cartwright needed to be consoled by her coaches after missing a second-half layup, only to help her team rally for the victory.
“I’ve always lost to Coral Shores, so this was nice,” Cartwright said. “When I went back in, I knew I had to do everything to help my team get this win.”
Key West outscored Coral Shores 15-8 in the fourth.
“Everyone was just so happy we won because we just kept going,” Cartwright said.
Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi is hoping the loss is quickly forgotten by his players, but it will be tough as the Lady Canes have likely lost Lisny Cedillo for the season with a knee injury.
Despite suffering the injury, Cedillo had five points and seven rebounds, while Brooke Mandozzi had 16 points and six steals before fouling out.
“Brooke got a lot of attention from the defense, which is understandable, and we struggled to get her the ball and then she didn’t shoot as high of a percentage as she’s been shooting this season, so all of those things didn’t help,” said the Hurricanes coach. “It was a perfect storm for us to have our worst game of the season. It was really disappointing as we haven’t come close to playing that poorly all season and to do it against a county rival makes it worse.”