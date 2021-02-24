FLORIDA KEYS — During the previous five seasons, the bar was set for girls prep weightlifting in Monroe County, with one state final representative four times during that span and a record 27 advancing to the region finals a year ago.
All those numbers can be tossed out, as this season they were not just eclipsed but obliterated. Forty-five Keys athletes advanced to the region finals and a record nine moved on to the FHSAA 1A State Finals, including, for the first time, lifters from Coral Shores and Key West High. Three of them — Marathon High’s Rylan Chapa and Key West’s Marina Goins and Breanna Allen — found their way to the medal stand, also a Keys record.
“I think it was pretty cool and [Rylan] was pretty excited to move up a slot,” Marathon coach Jesse Schubert said. “It was a good day for her and totally worth all the work they put in since October.”
While Goins and Allen both finished with the same rankings with which they entered, Goins fifth and Allen sixth, Schubert noted that Chapa entered the state finals ranked seventh, with the top six lifters earning a medal, but the No. 6-ranked lifter in the 101-pound class dropped roughly 10 pounds from her total in the state finals, which opened the opportunity for Chapa.
“You see that a lot. Girls trying to make a move up the rankings will go for more and miss,” Schubert said.
Chapa would hit 115 on her first clean and jerk, but missed 120 on her second go but still decided to move up to 125.
“She told me she wanted to still go up and seemed confident, so I told her to go for it and she nailed it,” Schubert said. “That allowed her to surpass the other girl.”
As the lifts remaining in her weight class dwindled, Schubert conveyed that with roughly two still to go was when Chapa’s celebration began, as she realized she had guaranteed herself a place on the podium stand.
“They were live-steaming the results and, as she was watching, it became obvious she was going to medal,” Schubert said.
Chapa is just the second medalist in Marathon school history, after Rachel Torres Brown took second overall during the 2016 season.
“Ori [Mendez] was right there for three years. She was so close tying for sixth two years in a row, so I’m really happy for Rylan,” Schubert said. “I’m really excited to see what she and Allie can do next year.”
Allen and Goins are the first medalist in just the third season of girls weightlifting at Key West High. Allen was prefect in the bench press, lifting 190 pounds, the fourth highest in the state, but struggled in the clean and jerk, making one of her three lifts for 155 pounds. Goins went for 150 in both of her lifts, missing on her final bench and two of three in the clean and jerk.
Val Thene also joined her Key West teammates taking 18th at 110 pounds, while none of Coral Shores’ four state qualifiers were able to medal. Annavera Peixoto was 17th at 101-pound, just edging out Marathon’s Allie Barbenec by five pounds. Alison Woltanski was 18th at 119 pounds. Kaylee Stoky was tied for 11th at 154 pounds.
The Lady Canes’ best finish came from Amber Steven, who lifted a combined 305 pounds in the 199-pound class to bring the record-breaking season to a close.