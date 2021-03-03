FLORIDA KEYS — In two games, including the preseason, the Key West High School girls lacrosse team has been dominant, having outscored opponents Palmetto and Coral Shores, 26-7, in that span.
“We’ve got great new talent this year, and each girl is finding their spots on the field and their strengths to complement each other as a collective,” Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said.
Key West started to define those roles with a 10-5 victory in the preseason against Palmetto and that was strengthened even more with a 16-2 victory at Coral Shores.
In the season-opening victory, the Lady Conchs scored twice in the first two minutes of play and racked up a 9-0 advantage by halftime, led by senior captain goalie Gemma Egan, who had one save in the first half.
“It was an exciting game to watch, our players connected so well on the field with each other,” Giacopuzzi said.
Key West had six different players ripple the back of the net, with half of those assisted and seven coming as penalty goals.
Junior captain center Naomi Grabus put seven of the goals past the keeper in the win — three from penalty shots — while also adding an assist and three draw controls, while junior classmate Scarlett McMonigle had five goals and an assist. Seniors Barbara Lopez and Ericka Tunay each scored once, with Tunay adding an assist, and sophomores Bella Marchiano (four assists) and Ada Van Loon both found the back of the net once.
In the second half, sophomore Chloe Bouchard made her debut in front of the net, picking up one save.
“Between dominating the draw controls, securing 19 ground balls, two interceptions and numerous caused turnovers, [it] allowed us to control the tempo of the game,” Giacopuzzi said. “Our defense was strong, despite losing several defenders last year.”