PALMETTO BAY — The focus for the Marathon High School cross country teams during the Palmer Trinity 5K Invitational was on district foes Doctors Charter and Devine Savior, as well as the host Falcons, who were expected to win the girls meet.
Not on Marathon coach Jim Murphy’s radar was Key West, as Conch boys had only four on the line and did not qualify as a team, during which the Dolphins’ Pedro Zapata claimed the overall victory. But with Key West senior Catarina Cassidy running to a first-place overall finish and her teammates all coming in the Top 25, it was the Lady Conchs who took second place in the six-team meet.
“When you start to add more teams, you never know what the outcome will be,” said Murphy, whose girls squad finished third behind Palmer Trinity and Key West. “Key West just jumped us at the end there, but it was nice because it gave Mikkel (Ross) someone to run with who she has run with before, so it was a bit of normalcy for her.”
Ross crossed the line in fourth overall, in 23 minutes and 46 seconds, only separated from Cassidy, who finished in 22:39, by a pair of Palmer Trinity runners.
For the second straight race, Marathon’s Rain Banks, who is one of the top Lady Fin runners, was well off her typical pace, coming in 23rd overall in 27:45, but Maeve Merryman made up a bit of the difference as she placed eighth in 24:49, two seconds ahead of the second runner from Key West, Caylaa Makimaa (24:51).
“Rain was a bit hurt and now we need to get her back to full strength,” Murphy said. “Maeve broke 25-minutes for the first time.”
Marathon also missed out on the boys title, placing second behind Doctors Charter, but Zapata did turn in a time of 17:56 to lead all boys.
Murphy said it might be time to switch Marathon’s training regimen to focus more on speed than distance, which is something they do every season, as minor injuries are starting to mount on the Dolphins roster.
“We have some shin and hip problems going on,” Murphy said. “It’s nothing we haven’t dealt with during any season. It’s just hitting that time of the year when they are starting to feel the mileage we have been putting in.
“They now have an understanding of what it looks like and we can press forward,” he added.