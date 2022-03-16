KEY WEST — Much to the surprise of the Key West High School girls lacrosse team, Monroe County rival Coral Shores came out firing on Tuesday, March 8, in a District 16-2A match at The Back Yard.
The Lady Canes posted a quick 2-0 lead, much to the chagrin of Lady Conchs coach Marissa Giacopuzzi. But after a quick alteration to the game plan, Key West went to work to go up 7-2 at the half, before rolling to a 15-2 victory.
“We came in cocky and sloppy, so I called a timeout. They knew it and turned it around real fast and never let them see the back of the net again,” Giacopuzzi said.
Coral Shores’ Alexis Kumar netted the opening goal, followed by Ava Swanson’s goal, creating a 2-0 lead.
“We had anticipated a difficult game with Key West as we play with quite a few of their girls during our club program, and they are phenomenal players,” said Lady Canes coach Alex Pike. “We accessed what we need to work and will be better prepared for our home game with them on the 31st (of March).”
Once again, the high-powered Key West offense had plenty of help scoring, with seven players getting at least one goal.
“We had five total free position goals. We were getting the shooting space calls and able to finish out with a goal for nine free position shots,” Giacopuzzi said. “We’ve really capitalized on the free position goals. We took 31 total shots and scooped 29 ground balls.”
Naomi Grabus led the way with four goals, two from free position shots with one assist. She also had five draw controls and caused two turnovers. Bella Marchiano and Ella Baxter each ripped the cage with a hat trick and one assist apiece.Scarlett McMonigle put in a pair, Ada Van Loon assisted on two and scored, Sophia Felini netted a goal, Michaela Kevalova assisted on a goal and Kathryn Smith scored after an interception from the Canes goalie.
In the cage, Courtney Grabus recorded three saves after giving up the early goals. Backup goalie Teresa Gaitan played eight minutes, but the defense did not allow a shot on goal during her time in the net.