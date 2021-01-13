KEY WEST — Four of the first five matches this season for the Key West High School girls soccer team were canceled, including the Lady Conchs’ home opener.
That meant the Lady Conchs had to wait until there were just a handful of contests remaining this season before finally getting their home debut. When it came last Wednesday, Key West was certain to make the most of it, especially coinciding with Senior Night, by rolling to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory against Monroe County rival Marathon High School.
“It was important for the girls and the team needed this,” Key West coach Justin Martin said about playing a home match a full month after the 2020-21 campaign began. “We were pleased with the turnout of fans and the girls were just so pleased to see that support, because it’s so hard to go away, game after game after game. Tonight, it was awesome to get that support on Senior Night and we were happy to give them back a win.”
Key West outshot Marathon 27-1 (19-0 on target) to run up a 5-0 advantage by halftime.
Senior Marie Willey was a part of most of the first-half goals, including scoring the first from just outside the 18-yard box on an assist from Isabella Walterson at 7 minutes and 40 seconds into the match. Willey then set up senior classmate Laila Jones for the first of her two first-half goals on a through-ball for a one-on-one opportunity in the 13th minute. Willey would do it again in the 23rd minute for Jenna Domenech, who buried her shot in the far corner, and three minutes later again for Jones. Key West went in front 5-0 by the break on goals by Addison Sessoms and Mercy Petro.
Marathon has four matches left on its schedule and coach Kelly Cruz explained every bit of game experience is crucial for the young Dolphins, who have just two starting seniors on the squad this year and are still looking for their first victory on the campaign.
“There’s always the good with the bad and the good is that they are out here playing with a higher-caliber team and they now know better what to look for, especially when we go into district play,” Cruz said. “There’s always the hope and the drive to want to do it and I hope they have both of those.”
Despite the time quickly winding down on the disrupted season, Martin said they were going to relish the home-opener win.
“They have been waiting for this game for what seems like forever,” he said. “So we are just going to enjoy this moment and be happy we are finally home.”