KEY WEST — Going in front by nine in the opening minutes of Senior Night, the Key West High School girls basketball team never trailed en route to its second straight intra-county victory, 64-37, but it was not without a valiant effort by a scrappy Marathon High squad that did all it could to stay in the game.
“We just have to learn to get physically tougher to play with them,” Marathon coach Andy Garvey said. “We are still learning and a young team, so we should be good in the next couple of years, but right now I’m happy the girls are learning. I know we are young but we will be all right. It just takes time.”
It was all Key West to open the game, as the Lady Conchs scored 12 of the first 15 points, led by the front court of senior Sarah Centonze, junior Jenkavia Harper and sophomore Dharma Murray, who combined for eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the first quarter.
Murray netted all four of her points in the opening eight minutes and finished the game with five rebounds. Harper netted two of her four in the first and ended the game with nine rebounds and four steals. Centonze closed the game with two points, six rebounds and three steals. Mohina Rahkmonoa dropped in six points in the first and senior Alyssa McRae distributed four assists for a 16-4 advantage at the end of the opening quarter.
“They warned me before the game that I better not get tired because I was going to play the whole game being it was my Senior Night,” Centonze said. “I knew if I couldn’t do that they’d give me a little break, but good thing is I have a lot of good teammates that can come in to back me up.”
Marathon scored the first seven points of the second, powered by Elana Eubanks with five of her total seven points. She also had five assists and three rebounds during the game. Abrianna Marshall scored four of her team-high 14 points during the second quarter and had seven rebounds in the game. Molly Prince scored three of her seven points and grabbed four of her nine rebounds to cut the lead to five.
Key West regained control of the game with Rahkmonova scoring nine of her game-high 28-points, Miesha Hernandez adding five points and five rebounds, and McRae contributing six points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals in the second quarter for a 34-16 advantage at the break.
The Lady Fins again rallied to open the third quarter with a 5-0 run, as Marti Yana Kilbourne grabbed five of her seven rebounds and scored all five of her points in the third. But again, the Lady Conchs closed the quarter on a run, doubling up their county rival 10-5 in the final minutes to go in front 46-29 entering the fourth.
Key West allowed only six points in the final quarter to seal the victory. Eight different Lady Conchs scored in the game, led by Rahkmonova, who also had five assist and two steals. McRae ended the game with a double double of 12 points and 10 assists, and also supplied three rebounds and five steals. Olivia Gibson had five points and six rebounds and Emily Tran picked up a pair of points and rebounds to help the seniors celebrate their first defeat of Marathon and Coral Shores in the same season since 2015-16.