MIAMI — Back on the field as a unit for the first time since last March 13, the Marathon High School softball team, which had the longest wait of any Monroe County squad, cruised to a 16-0 mercy-rule victory in just four innings during the season opener at Westwood Christian.
“It was finally good to get our first game out of the way,” coach Kevin Freeman said. “It seemed like forever ago that we played our last game last year, before everything changed.
“Even our veteran players admitted to being a little nervous before their first at-bat.”
Despite that, the Lady Fins, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 3A when the 2020 season was shut down, showed little to no signs that the time off affected their play.
On the field, not much changed for the Lady Fins as senior Sarah Paskiewicz sparked her squad in the first inning with a double before scoring on a double by Cecily Ozbun.
Ozbun walked the first two batters she faced on the mound but got out of the jam when she started a double play and proceeded to strike out six of the next nine batters she faced.
The senior made sure it would be enough as she also connected on a three-run home run in the second for a 5-0 lead, and, after shutting down the Warriors in order in the bottom of the second, Marathon added nine more in the third. In the at-bat, freshman Kiki Hewlett got her first varsity hit, the first of two, with a double and was followed by a single by eighth-grader Dakota Coleman. Paskiewicz singled, scoring both the underclassmen. Sophomore Aliyah Gonzalez also singled to bring in two more runs.
The Lady Fins also received back-to-back home runs from Paskiewicz and Kayla Sipe, and junior Sarah Kratzert singled twice and scored, on a wild pitch, in the win.
“It was a good game to start the season with as everyone contributed,” Freeman said.