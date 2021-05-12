MARATHON — Battling back twice, including taking a one-run lead into the top of the seventh inning, the Marathon High School softball team could not hold off Florida Christian in extra innings as the Lady Fins had their season come to a close during a 6-5 loss in the Region 4-2A Quarterfinals on the Middle Keys campus.
“It was a roller coaster of a game and it was one of the most exciting games I have ever coached,” Marathon coach Kevin Freeman said. “Our girls fought hard and deserved to win that game the way they played. It’s just unfortunate we ran out of outs.”
Lady Fins senior ace Cicely Ozbun tossed all nine frames during her final high school start, striking out 11 and allowing four earned runs on nine hits and two walks. But she was matched by Patriots starter Fia Zalenka, who also went the distance, striking out 18 and allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks.
“That was probably the best game she has ever pitched in her high school career,” Freeman said about Ozbun. “One error late in the game cost us one run and that may have been the difference. It sucks losing, but you either win the state championship or you lose your final game. We just played really, really hard, and we walked off the field knowing we gave it everything we had.”
Marathon took the early lead when Ozbun homered in the bottom of the first inning, an advantage the Lady Fins would hold until the fourth when Florida Christian scored in back-to-back at-bats.
The score held until the Lady Fins battled back for the lead in the sixth on an error, a Ozbun single and back-to-back bunts by Sarah Kratzert and Allison Garcia, the second going for a base hit and driving in two runs.
But Florida Christian scored twice on a single, walk and double to go back in front by a run, forcing the Lady Fins to score in order to keep the game going. They would do that without the luxury of a hit, as Marathon loaded the bases with two outs on a hit by pitch, error and walk, only to have the tying run score also on a walk to send the game into extra innings.
After both teams went down in order in the eighth. An error, double and single for Florida Christian in the top of the ninth sent home two runs, once again putting the pressure on the Lady Fins. Allison Paskiewicz doubled with one out and came around to score on a sacrifice, which was followed by a pair of errors and hit batter to load the bases. Needing one more base runner to extend the game, Alison Gonzalez put a good charge into the ball, but it was snagged by the Patriots pitcher to end the game, Marathon’s season and the high school careers of Paskiewicz and Ozbun.
“Allison and Cicely have played a lot of games and had a lot of practices on this field, so for those two it’s even tougher,” Freeman said. “Cicely has taken the mound for every huge game we have had the last few years and has performed unbelievably. Allison was making play after play at shortstop last night, so it will be a hard goodbye.”
Freeman also noted that outside of Paskiewicz and Ozbun, the Lady Fins were a very inexperienced team that lost 11 of its first 15 games but ended the season by winning five of its last six.
“It was a tough season. We played a lot of tough teams, and hopefully the ones coming back learned a lot and have gotten better,” Freeman said. “That’s one of the positives we take from this season. They got a lot of varsity experience and hopefully they will want to work hard and get better for next year.”