MARATHON — Winning just three times in their first 12 games, the Marathon High School softball team had a new-look roster that came with several early-season struggles. But on Thursday afternoon they put all those doubts behind them by claiming a fifth consecutive title in convincing fashion with a 19-0 victory over Colonial Christian in the District 16-2A Finals.
“We are very excited to have won our district for the fifth straight year,” coach Kevin Freeman said. “The girls have really worked hard and gotten better these last couple of weeks.”
The Lady Fins left no doubt in the game as senior Cicely Ozbun was dominant on the mound, striking out eight of the nine batters she faced in a perfect-game performance.
On offense Marathon rattled off the 19 runs on 10 hits and eight walks, and struck out just once.
Seven different Lady Fins collected hits in the game, led by Sarah Kratzert’s two doubles, while Ozbun and Shynell McGuire, each with a double, also had a multi-hit game. Allison Paskiewicz also doubled and Kayla Sipe, Aliyah Gonzalez and Dakota Coleman each had singles.
The fifth consecutive district title for the Lady Fins also now brings Marathon’s current win streak to five in a row, but now a loss will end the season as they enter the FHSAA State Tournament.
Marathon will open at home against Florida Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
“I hope we can continue to win and keep playing well,” Freeman said.