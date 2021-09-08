MIAMI — The lessons learned from the preseason by the Marathon High School volleyball team were put into action against Somerset Silver Palms during the regular-season opener, as the Lady Fins were able to garner a 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22) victory in Miami.
“We passed the ball well and were able to capitalize on their mistakes,” Marathon coach Kevin Freeman said.
The Lady Fins coach praised the play of senior middle blockers Emily Suarez and Molly Prince, who combined for 11 blocks, while Suarez also tallied 11 kills on the offensive side of the ball.
“They did a great job at the net,” he said.
After opening the match with a convincing 10-point victory in the first game, the Lady Fins “started getting a little sloppy in the second game,” Freeman said, but still held on for the seven-point win for a 2-0 advantage.
Marathon managed to fight back in the third, sending the game to extra points, but lost on a missed serve.
“We didn’t serve as well as I would have liked. That is something we definitely need to work on,” Freeman said. “We felt like we were in control of the game during the fourth set and led 24-19 before they went on a little run to make it close.”
Marathon closed out the match with a three-point victory in the fourth game, with Freeman giving a lot of credit to senior Rylan Chappa, who finished with four kills and two aces.
“Rylan was all over the court and her effort kept us in a lot of rallies,” Freeman said. “She dove for one ball that I thought was impossible to get. It was the best save I’ve seen in the 13 years I’ve been coaching, and we ended up winning the point.”
Dolphins Maddie Elwell had 15 assists, while Lillian Guo also added seven kills.