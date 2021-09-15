Lady ’Fins senior Lillian Guo has a teambest nine kills during Marathon’s previous two matches. After going 1-3 during a season-opening four-game homestand, Marathon will be on the road for the first time this season on Monday, Sept. 13, at David Posnack.
MARATHON — It was a tough end to the four-match season-opening home stand for the Marathon High School volleyball team which concluded with a third consecutive loss, a second straight 3-0, but Lady Fins coach Kevin Freeman remained optimistic following the game.
“Luckily this is something we can fix and hope to get better throughout the season,” he said.
The three-game skid started against Monroe County rival Key West and was extended as Marathon was without starting middle blocker Molly Prine, who sustained a sprained ankle, during a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-17) loss to Westwood Christian.
Lily Guo had a team-high seven kills in the loss to Westwood, while Rylan Chapa added four kills and three aces. The coach also credited the play of Emily Suarez, who finished with five kills and played strong defense at the net with three blocks.
Without much practice time before the next match, Marathon was not able to make any major changes against Archbishop Carroll during a 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-17) loss.
Back in action after sitting out the previous game due an injury, Prince had four kills and a block. Chapa put away two kills and an ace, while Madie Ewell set up fie assists.
Freeman also credited the play of Guo, who has a team-best nine kills as well as a pair of aces in the last two matches for Marathon.
“Lily has played her best volleyball of her career these last four games,” Freeman said. “Her passing has been incredible and is leading the team in kills in the first four games.”