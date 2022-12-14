MARATHON — Last season, Marathon High School girls soccer coach Tracy McDonald had to talk players into joining the program.

“We are such a small school and we don’t have any travel or club teams here, so I had to convince some girls to give it a try,” McDonald said. “Many hadn’t played since elementary school and some never played at all, but they are all athletic and all are great listeners who bought into the system. I knew it would take time and the efforts started to show midseason last year.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com