MARATHON — Last season, Marathon High School girls soccer coach Tracy McDonald had to talk players into joining the program.
“We are such a small school and we don’t have any travel or club teams here, so I had to convince some girls to give it a try,” McDonald said. “Many hadn’t played since elementary school and some never played at all, but they are all athletic and all are great listeners who bought into the system. I knew it would take time and the efforts started to show midseason last year.”
The results have shown this year as Marathon increased its win streak to three games early last week, something the Lady Fins have not done since the 2015-16 campaign, with a 4-2 victory Dec. 5 at SLAM Academy.
“Now they are really playing like a team and they are so supportive of one another,” said McDonald, who has had led the Lady Fins to four wins this season — more than any season since 2014-15. “SLAM was scrappy and aggressive. They played with a lot more contact than I’d liked to see. I coach my team not to flop or cry for calls. We don’t control the other team or referees, just ourselves. The girls were great at keeping their composure and not getting pulled into the other team’s way of play.”
The Lady Fins were up 3-1 at halftime and maintained a lead through the second half, with Rain Banks and Jordan MacDonald each netting a pair of goals in the victory.
“Rain Banks played with patience and kept us in the game,” McDonald said. “She and Jordan had two and sometimes three players on them. It’s a testament to their fortitude that they were still able to score.”
Newcomer Kiki Hewlitt made seven saves in the goal to preserve the victory.
“I think SLAM wore themselves out,” McDonald said. “You can only collide with a stronger athlete so many times before it takes a toll. It will be interesting to face them away on artificial turf. We may wear tights and long sleeves.”
“We are very proud of how the girls play as a team and they play hard,” the coach added. “We finally found a system that works for the players we have. Our biggest asset is a willingness to put aside any differences and work as one team during practice and games. Add that to a willingness to work hard and work together and you are bound to have some level of success.”