MIAMI — In the District 16-3A championship, the Marathon High School girls basketball team never gave up, but their effort was not enough as Palmer Trinity claimed the title with a 67-48 victory on the Lady Falcons’ home court — leaving the Lady Fins to settle for the runner-up’s hardware.
Marathon had not seen Palmer this season and compared to what they had faces in previous years, the Lady Falcons were a different team, according to coach Andre Garvey. The Dolphins coach said the team they faced was a running squad that continuously kept going toward the basket.
“They are a very quick team,” Garvey said. “They get the ball and they just go, go, go. It’s non-stop.”
Palmer jumped out early, outscoring Marathon, 24-6, in the first quarter. They never looked back.
By halftime, Marathon was trailing 41-17, but according to Garvey, the girls fought back in the third quarter but still trailed 53-32 heading into the final quarter.
“They wanted to win. I could see it on their faces,” Garvey said of his team. “But by the time the fourth quarter came, we were just out of gas.”
Individual performances Garvey highlighted for the Lady Fins came from Elena Eubanks (16 points), Abrianna Marshall (15 points) and Molly Prince (11 points).
Garvey said the three did not give up, regardless of what the scoreboard read.
“They just kept playing and playing and playing,” he said. “They are not just going to lay down and say, ‘Here, you can have the game.’ They are going to keep on fighting until the game is done and over with.”
Garvey said he felt good going forward with the young team he has, and he believes next season may be even better.
“We’re a young team. I don’t take that away from us. We’ll get better as time goes on,” he said.