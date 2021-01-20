MARATHON — Everything came together as the Marathon High School girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season in decisive fashion, beating Florida Christian at home last Wednesday night, 52-21.
“It was a good game between both teams,” coach Andre Garvey said. “We played pretty good in this game and gave it everything we had and came out with the victory.”
Garvey said it was a team effort by all the girls and that everyone played well, hustled and executed.
Leading the way was Abrianna Marshall, who had 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Not to be outdone, Molly Prince contributed 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for a double-double. She also recorded three steals, four assists and one block. Elana Eubanks put up 11 points, five rebounds, five steals, three assists and one block.
Pivotal moments in the game came during the third and fourth quarters when Garvey said his squad fought hard to preserve their lead.
“We’re always down through those last two quarters, but this time we stepped it up,” he said.
Heading into the game, the team had been focused on the press and team defense, Garvey said, and he conveyed that the extra work showed up on the court.
“We played good, very good defense,” Garvey said about his Lady Fins (1-7 overall).