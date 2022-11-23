MARATHON — Everything is back in place for the Marathon High School girls basketball team, which a year ago was ready for a breakthrough. Seeing the growth of the Lady Fins in the offseason, as well as a move to the 1A level, has coach Andra Garvey saying, “We are are going to do a lot of good things this year.”

“We have the same team as last. The entire team came back,” Garvey said. “If all five girls play hard on the court at all times, and all 15 help, we should be able to win all our district games.”