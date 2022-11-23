MARATHON — Everything is back in place for the Marathon High School girls basketball team, which a year ago was ready for a breakthrough. Seeing the growth of the Lady Fins in the offseason, as well as a move to the 1A level, has coach Andra Garvey saying, “We are are going to do a lot of good things this year.”
“We have the same team as last. The entire team came back,” Garvey said. “If all five girls play hard on the court at all times, and all 15 help, we should be able to win all our district games.”
A major reason for the coach’s confidence is due to the backcourt duo of senior Abrianna Marshall and sophomore Elena Eubank, who were both All-County team members a season ago.
“They are 10 times better because they played in a summer AAU league in Fort Lauderdale,” Garvey said of Marshall and Eubank, who will share point guard and shooting guard duties. “At any point of the game, they have the green light to shoot it.”
During the offseason, Garvey was also impressed with the improvements of post players Aniyla Hawkins and Ky’ondra White, who are seniors, along with sophomore Marti Kilbourne.
“They have all gotten bigger and faster,” Garvey said. “We also have some other juniors and sophomores, so we are still going to be good for another few years.”
The Lady Fins coach also expressed excitement about freshmen Aivy Nguyen, Shynell McGuire and 5-foot-9 Daisy Williams.
“They have been a big help,” Garvey said.
Adding to the anticipation of the season is the fact Marathon has been moved into District 16-1A, which Garvey stated is winnable for the Lady Fins this season, going against Glades Day, Pahokee and Moore Haven in the four-team postseason tournament.
“We are playing teams we haven’t ever played in the district tournament before, but it will be better matchups for us,” Garvey said. “We don’t have to worry about the Palmers or the private schools from Miami-Dade any more.”
Despite the change is playoff rivals, Garvey did not back off the regular season schedule playing Key West, Gulliver, Coral Shores and Florida Christian each twice this season.
“Win or lose, we have to go out and play the hardest teams we can so that way, when district comes, they will be prepared and do what they have to do,” Garvey said. “It’s better than going out there in the regular season games and just doing what you have to do to win.”
In fact, Garvey believes the team can beat teams likes Gulliver, pointing out they beat the Raiders in the preseason a year ago with a roster that has only grown since then.
“They are putting everything on themselves,” Garvey said. “I told them that if they want to win, they need to put everything on the court, and that’s what they are doing.”