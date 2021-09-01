MARATHON — The pieces are in place for the Marathon High School volleyball team to have a successful season in 2021, starting with the two-time team MVP Rylan Chappa, along with four other seniors — Lillian Guo, Emily Suarez, Madison Elwell and Molly Prince — who all have the experience, according to coach Kevin Freeman, to guide the squad this year.
“There’s no doubt we have a good group coming back,” Freeman said.
Despite the depth on the team, Freeman felt Chappa’s value to the team was far too great to keep her as the libero this season, so the Lady Fins will be playing most games without the free-ranging position on the court — instead opting for the senior defensive specialist to rotate all the way through the lineup.
“The girls definitely feel more comfortable when she is out there with them,” Freeman said about the team’s senior captain.
“At 4-foot-11, she is a tremendous player with great volleyball skills. She’s an excellent passer and server, and she is very excited to be hitting this year on the front row.“
Joining Chappa on the court at all times this season will be Guo at outside hitter and Suarez at middle blocker.
“It’s nice to have these three players on the court at all times with all their experience in our program,” Freeman said.
“Lily and Rylan can pass the ball really well and are all over the court on defense, giving us chances to win the points. They showed that they can play with a good team and we were excited about that.”
Elwell is starting her second season as Marathon’s top setter and the coach said, “Once she gets into rhythm, we’ll be a much better team.”
Prince will also see valuable court time and, according to the coach, has improved from last year both offensively and defensively.
Other players who are looking to get playing time early in the season are junior Aliyah Gonzalez, the team’s other setter in her first year on varsity, and back-row players sophomore Allison Garcia and junior Natalie Grill, who will split time on defense.
The two Lady Fins right-side hitters who Freeman stated are showing potential are sophomore Kiki Hewlett and junior Janiya Pyfrom, both of whom played varsity last year.
Rounding out the team are juniors Malena Rocafort, Dayana Dalton, Riley McDonald, Cassie Brezil and Tatyana Hribar.
With so many returning starters in place and in order to push the team to take that next step, Freeman scheduled tournaments at Key West and at Somerset Silver Palms, in addition to taking on new teams like Keys Gate and Archimedean this season.
“I think they will be challenged this year,” he said. “All in all, we used the preseason to see what we need to work on, and now we go back to work at practice to work on those things.”