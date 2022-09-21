MARATHON — Victory was within reach twice for the Marathon High School volleyball team, leading in its match against Posnack 2-0 on Sept. 12 and 2-1 a night later against Archimedean, only to let both of those road contests slip away for 3-2 losses.

“It’s hard to take two games, back-to-back, to five and lose them,” Lady Fins coach Kelly Cruz said. “But, it’s always a learning experience, so we’re growing.”

