MARATHON — Victory was within reach twice for the Marathon High School volleyball team, leading in its match against Posnack 2-0 on Sept. 12 and 2-1 a night later against Archimedean, only to let both of those road contests slip away for 3-2 losses.
“It’s hard to take two games, back-to-back, to five and lose them,” Lady Fins coach Kelly Cruz said. “But, it’s always a learning experience, so we’re growing.”
Against Posnack, the Lady Fins seemed to be in control with a pair of 25-22 victories to begin the match and had a chance to finish off the Rams in three but were forced to extra points in the third set, eventually losing 27-25. The fourth game ended in a similar fashion with Marathon losing once against in an extended set, 31-29. Forced to play a fifth, momentum was on the side of Posnack, which pulled away to a 15-8 victory in the set to complete the comeback rally.
Marathon’s Cassie Brezil had a team-best 33.3% kill percentage with five, while Shynell McGuire, Bethann Hewlett each had three, and Kayesha Christian and Elana Eubank had two apiece. Christian also had eight aces, McGuire finished with seven and Reese Elwell served up three.
The slide continued a night later as Marathon dropped the first game, 25-20, to open the match against Archimedean, before battling back to win the next two, 26-24 and 25-22. But the Lady Fins were unable to take control as the Owls evened the match with a 25-14 win in the fourth and claimed the win, 15-7, in the fifth.
Christian, with five kills and three aces, and McGuire, with five kills, a block and two aces, had another solid match for Marathon in the losing effort, while Eubank collected three kills, four aces and assisted on a block. Bethann Hewlett tallied three kills, two aces and four blocks. Melena Rocafort had a team-high six aces.
The two losses extended Marathon’s skid to four straight matches.
“We can’t dwell too much on the past but focus on getting better,” Cruz said.