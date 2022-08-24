MARATHON — Cohesiveness, that’s what new Marathon High School volleyball coach Kelly Cruz is looking for this season from her young Lady Fins squad.

“We need to figure out how to play together,” Cruz said. “We need to get the younger players out of the mindset of JV to a competitive, fast-paced play, while also adjusting the older girls to my coaching style who have been playing together for three years.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com