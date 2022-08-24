MARATHON — Cohesiveness, that’s what new Marathon High School volleyball coach Kelly Cruz is looking for this season from her young Lady Fins squad.
“We need to figure out how to play together,” Cruz said. “We need to get the younger players out of the mindset of JV to a competitive, fast-paced play, while also adjusting the older girls to my coaching style who have been playing together for three years.”
In order to be able to accomplish that continuity, the Lady Fins will need strong leadership and so far, according to the coach, every one has taken it upon themselves to step into a leadership role.
“They are showing dedication, holding each other accountable to doing the basic things like telling each other hold your head up. We’ll get them to the next point,’” Cruz said. “It’s nice to see, especially I’ve done nothing but work with the younger players and the JV last year.”
Now, Cruz added, it’s a matter of getting the younger players to the level of the returning starters, and in order to accomplish the feat, Cruz said they will “have to immerse them” in practice and matches.
“From the jump, we have been hitting at them and giving them that speed of the game as much as possible, and it’s a matter of them adjusting and how well they can play,” said Cruz.
So far, from Cruz’s perspective, they are exceeding her expectations.
“They have told me I can be very intense coaching varsity,” said Cruz. “On JV, I held them to the basics, stressing on making sure they got their serves in versus on varsity where I expect them to have a tenacity to want it, want to get the kill, want that dig, so I guess I am more intense.”
While the younger Fins gain the speed of play, Cruz noted she will be leaning on the seniors such as Tatyana Hribar, who missed last season due to a leg injury, but this season will be the team’s primary setter.
“She will be a key point of the team, not just with her play but also with her positivity,” Cruz said about Hribar.
The coach is also pleased with the play of Riley McDonald, noting the senior has shown a lot of positively in her second season playing volleyball. McDonald is expected to slot into the backside of the offense, allowing Kylie McDaniel to slide into the middle hitter role.
“Riley is one I can tell, ‘I need you to go get a block,’ and she’ll go and get it,” Cruz said.
The coach added there are several girls still looking to battle their way into the rotation, which could be without a libero this season.
“Having a libero might take away from what we are planning on running,” Cruz said. “We want to have as many hitters on the court as possible and also a back-row setter, and if we did run a libero, we’d have to swap some of those players out who we want on the court.”
Admittedly so, it’s not just the Lady Fins but also their new coach who need to get back into the swing of volleyball, a sport Cruz played in high school.
“Before that first game, I looked at (assistant coach) Taylor (Konrath) and said, ‘I’m nervous and I’m not even playing,’” said Cruz, whose team was 0-4 in the annual preseason tournament against their Monroe County rivals on Friday, Aug. 18, on the Lady Fins home court. “It’s always fun and exciting to come back and coach a sport you love and really put your heart and soul into it, and it’s going to be fun to be out there watching them improve themselves.”
Although they have yet to set any goals as a team, though Cruz knows the obvious answer from her players is to win districts, the new coach explained that her players just need to want to get better and improve upon their mistakes and find cohesiveness.
“We have to figure out what our goals are first, not our dreams, and how we accomplish those so we can be successful,” Cruz said. “They need to know if they don’t get their serves in, they’re not winning the game. They need that realization, and if they don’t practice how they play, it will come back to bite them on the butt. We haven’t been able to sit down and discuss that, but I’m hoping that after preseason, once we have some of the jitters out and a little bit of experience, they will have a better understanding of what they need to do.”