MARATHON — Coming off a trip to the FHSAA State Tournament a season ago despite having one of the toughest strength of schedules in the entire state, the Marathon High School softball team is changing up the formula during the 2023 campaign with a youth movement.
Half of the roster is once again made up of middle school players, but five of those are in the starting lineup.
“They all have some playing experience from last year and they all have gotten a lot bigger and stronger and it’s really showing for them,” said Marathon coach and Athletic Director Lance Martin.
In fact, there are no seniors on the team and just two juniors, one being starting pitcher Alison Garcia.
“She’s had two solid outings. We just need to need to play better defense behind her,” said Martin, noting the while the Lady Fins allowed 27 runs in the first two games of the season, only six were earned.
On Wednesday, March 1, Marathon found a working defense during a 11-0 win against Somerset South Homestead.
That new look on the diamond included moving Sarah Robinson to first base to shore up an infield that includes second baseman Riley Garcia, shortstop Elena Eubank and third baseman Sage Brown, who is a transfer from Utah.
Madelyn Thornton will be behind the plate for the Lady Fins, while the outfield will be Danielle Gonzalez in left, Meave Merryman in center, and Dani Perdomo or Ellie Elvere in right. Alva Rodriguez will be the team’s designated hitter.
“We just have to avoid the bad inning and that comes with maturity and getting playing time,” Martin said.
“It’s tough with young kids because they don’t understand it all yet, but they will learn and only get better. A lot of our girls are three-sport athletes and have been to the state level in varsity sports, so they have the experience, they just need to get some game action behind them.”
Even though last season Marathon was a state playoff team, the Lady Fins did not have a winning record and, in fact, were not close to winning several games.
“Every team we played outside of 2A last year either won their district or was runner up,” Martin said.
This year the Lady Fins want to focus on improving for next year, so while a district title or return to the state playoff may not be in the books, as likely state playoff teams Palmer Trinity and Florida Christian are both in Marathon’s district, so they flipped the script and have a more evenly based schedule for 2023.
“You never know, if Alison got really hot on the mound and we played flawlessly behind her, there’s always a possibility. But if you compare last year to this year, those two teams have all their kids back so they will be strong programs,” Martin said.
“Even though the playoffs are not likely going to happen this year, because we are playing a bunch of evenly matched schools, it will be good for us since none of them should get out of control like we had last year.”