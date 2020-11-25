MARATHON — Fans may not recognize the Marathon High School girls basketball team and their opponents may dismiss them as being small, but coach Andy Garvey and the Lady Fins aim to change those opinions as they expect to return to the court with a quick team that goes to the ball.
“We have a pretty young team,” said second-year varsity coach Garvey as he looked ahead to the 2020 season. “I’ve got four [sophomores] and everybody else is in seventh, eighth [grades] or a freshman and one junior.”
His team’s goal this season is to win more than the six games they won last year, but most importantly to make sure everybody is healthy so they all return next year.
This season’s team promises to have a new look, especially after losing one of the best point guards in the program’s history, Leta Ricart, to graduation.
Garvey explained he is doing what any high school coach does in this situation, rebuilding and reshaping his team’s strategy accordingly. He said he is focusing on their strength, speed, as the squad’s overall lack of height is a concern.
“We’ll get the ball and run and gun, fast break every time we get the ball,” Garvey said.
That speed begins with the starters, which consist of three sophomores, one junior and an eighth-grader, and he was quick to point out each’s strengths, beginning with the program’s new point guard, Abrianna Marshall. The coach said she is someone who “excels at shooting threes and driving.”
Joining Marshall in the starting lineup will be Molly Prince, who provides size at center at 6 feet tall.
“She’s a very good post-up player, very good, she can shoot with both hands, left and right,” he said.
Elana Eubanks is the youngest starter of the group but is already showing signs of being a key player, the coach said.
“She’s another shooting guard and she’s the one that gets the team going,” Garvey said.
Annelysse Castillo returns to the court after not playing the two previous years. “She can talk to the players, and [she] acts like a captain,” Garvey said.
Janiya Pyfrom rounds out the starters and she “is a good defensive player,” Garvey said.
Garvey said he is happy with the squad despite the inexperience at the high school level.
“It’s a good group of girls. They’re all quick and they all know basketball. I have no problem with this group of girls right here,” he said.
Because of his team’s inexperience, Garvey was not as focused on any particular game on his team’s schedule as much as he was looking forward to the opportunity for his team to go out and compete.
“Because we are so young, the rivals are out the window. We’re just going to go out there and play basketball,” Garvey said.
What can Lady Fins fans expect in 2020?
“It’s a new team, so they might just come out there and be like, ‘you have a small team, you might not win a game,’ but then when [fans] see the girls out there hustling up and down the court, they’ll think different,” Garvey said. “[They’ll think], ‘you have a pretty good team this year.’”