MARATHON — Midway through the first half, perennial powerhouse St. Brendan cleared out its entire bench against the rebuilding Marathon High School girls soccer team, which was without two of its top players running for the cross-country team in the state finals, as well as several others with injuries. Still, the Lady Fins were unable to score their first goal of the season, losing 10-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Middle Keys campus.
“We had to call kids up from the middle-school team with all the players we have out,” Marathon coach Tracey McDonald said. “They had experienced girls coming off the bench and we had girls still learning the rules, including five middle-schoolers who started and played the whole game. But in the end they got to play against a great team and they got to see what hard work pays off into. Getting to experience what it’s like to play against a team like that, I don’t think they liked it.”
The coach said she hopes her players use the loss as motivation to improve.
“We are not going to get down about this,” McDonald said. “We knew they were a bigger school and we knew they were a powerhouse. The middle-school girls really held it up, and they all kept their heads up. They were frustrated, but they never gave up. Hopefully it just makes them stronger.”
St. Brendan scored all 10 of its goals in the first half.
“That was not unusual for us last year, but they did not like it at all,” McDonald said about her team.