MARATHON — Despite being outscored by an average of 22.75 points by Monroe County rivals last year and not having a win against either opponent since the 2017 season, the Marathon High School girls basketball team is out to prove this year will be different.
And so far, even with a 1-3 mark overall — including losses to both Key West, 42-40, on Dec. 1 and Coral Shores, 46-40, on Nov. 17, Marathon is demonstrating they are a much different team.
“I think the first game, which we won, gave us that confidence boost we needed coming into the season,” said Dolphins freshman Elena Eubanks. “Last year didn’t go the way we wanted, especially against Coral Shores and Key West, so this year we want to show them we are better.”
Last week, things seemed to be going in a similar direction as last season for Marathon as Key West went on a 10-0 run to end the first quarter — powered by four points and two rebounds from Jenkavia Harper and six by Mohina Rahkmonova — but the Lady Fins responded by doubling up the Lady Conchs in the second, 14-7, with Abrianna Marshall netting 11 points and recording three blocks in the quarter, to make it a 19-15 game at halftime.
“We like to hype each other a lot and are always telling each other ‘keep your head up’ and ‘calm down and breath,’ and through that I feel we are playing better as a team now,” Marshall said.
Marathon continued to chip away at the Key West lead following the break, led by Eubanks’ six points all coming in succession to end the third with the Lady Fins trailing 29-27. Marti’yana Kilbourne scored all three of her points for Marathon in the third and grabbed four of her eight rebounds, but it was the hustle of Harper, who was tended to on the court following a diving steal, that kept Key West on top entering the fourth.
Harper bucketed eight of her 12 points in the second half and also grabbed seven rebounds and had five steals in the game, She also gave her squad back the lead from the free throw line with 1:47 remaining in the game. That came after Marathon went in front with just more than two minutes to play, for the first time since the opening seconds of the contest, but Harper’s final basket secured the two-point victory.
“There was just no pressure. We just needed to catch ourselves, calm down and play our game,” Harper said. “We just had to make it a regular game and not even think about it like that.”
Rahkmonova scored a team-high 16 points and had three assists and three rebounds in the winning effort for Key West, while Trecia Whitstone added six points and six rebounds, and Miesha Hernandez had four points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Marshall had a game-high 23 points and assisted on Eubank’s 3-pointer that tied the game at 36 with roughly four minutes remaining. She followed with her own 3-pointer.
“In that second half, we just got our blood rushing and started making some shots,” Eubanks said. “Once we started making those shots, we really started getting into it.”
Marshall also had five rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks in the game, while Eubanks netted one final free throw to get her to 13 points, five rebounds and five steals, but it would not be enough as Harper put away four of the game’s final five points to seal the win for Key West.