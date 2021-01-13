MARATHON — Fresh off the holiday break, they gave it everything they had to give, but the Marathon High School girls basketball team came up short, losing 69-39 at home last week to Somerset Silver Palms.
Coach Andre Garvey continued to state that they have a lot of youth on their team, while at the same time, giving credit to their opponent as a pretty good team.
Despite the loss, which dropped Marathon to 0-6 on the season, the coach pointed out several bright performances on the night.
“[Molly Prince] scored pretty good,” he said. “She had a lot of rebounds and she helped on both sides of the ball offensively and defensively.”
Abrianna Marshall also had a solid performance, according to Garvey, who added, “She passed the ball pretty good.” He shared that she had been struggling with an injury in this game, which he stated hindered her some on the defensive side of the ball.
The coach also credited the play of Elana Eubanks, who “scored a couple of baskets” too for his team.
Garvey explained it all comes down to continuing to improve.
“We’ve got to hustle more to the ball and play better defense [going forward] and we should be all right,” he said.
The coach added, “I was pleased we didn’t give up like we do usually in most games. We were just lacking players. The whole team stepped up so I can’t be mad at them coming out there and trying against other girls from Miami.”
Garvey further stated that in practice they have been working on offense and more with the press.
“If we can get that going and they learn it the way we taught in practice, we should be all right,” he said.