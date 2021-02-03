MONROE COUNTY — Six seasons ago, the first girls weightlifting program in the Florida Keys started at Marathon High School. Since that point, it has grown to be Keys-wide, at all three county schools, with four state qualifiers in that time span and a record 27 regional qualifiers a season ago.
This season promises to shatter all those marks, as on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Marathon during the District 16-1A Finals, the Lady Fins defended their crown by scoring 58 points to best Key West’s 41, which was good for runner-up honors by three points. Coral Shores High School turned in a 38 that was good for a third-place finish. All the while, there were a record-breaking 45 county lifters who qualified for the Region 4-1A Finals.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Marathon coach Jesse Schubert said. “I was just really happy for the girls because it’s been such a long season, we’ve been going since the middle of October, so it’s nice to see their hard work pay off.”
In fact, the Lady Fins program has built so much in the past six seasons that Schubert was able to line up two girls in each of the 10 weight classes — all 20 of whom advanced to regional round.
Despite filling up the score sheet, Schubert admits that his team was not expecting to defend its district title.
“I told them we were the defending champs and the other teams were going to be anxious to come out and show what they could do against us,” Schubert said. “I also told them we had a great chance of winning again and they were doubtful they could do it. We had a lot of girls at the meet who had never actually been to one, so there were a lot of nerves. I was glad they could just keep under control and focused so we could do what we have been doing all year.”
The coach added he was most impressed with Rylan Chappa, who claimed the individual district crown in the 101-pound weight class, ahead of Coral Shores’ Annavara Peixoto, Marathon teammate Allie Brabanec and Key West’s Kaylee Perez.
“Rylan is a beast and she continuously surprised me with how much weight she can do and how little she is,” Schubert said. “She’s just exceptional.”
In six seasons, so far Marathon has had two athletes — Rachel Torres Brown and Oriana Menendez — each qualify twice for the state finals, but the coach believes Chappa has a good chance of joining that short list.
The Marathon coach also credited the efforts of his seniors, who “really came through,” he said.
That included Carly Childress, who was second at 129, just edging out Key West’s Ocean Leto and Coral Shores’ Makena Woolet-Stock, and Celine Ponzoa, who was third at 139 pounds behind Key West’s Yahaira Williams, who won the district title, and Savannah Oropeza. The Dolphins coach also noted that Rachel Matthis set a personal record for a second-place finish in the loaded 169-pound weight classes that included district winner Marina Goins from Key West, Madeline Langley from Coral Shores in third, Marathon’s Cassie Breil in fourth, and Key West’s Emily Bracher in fifth. Sarah Kratzert also had a personal best for Marathon at 199 pounds to take second behind Coral Shore’s Amber Stevens, while Emily Suarez was the winner of the 183-pound weight class, in front of Angelina Bello and Brooke Barrow.
Coral Shores also had Alison Woltanski win the 119-pound weight class, topping Marathon’s Clare Merryman, while Key West’s Breanna Allen was second in front of Yasmary Santon of Marathon and Juniper Crumb of Coral Shores in the Unlimited Class.
Of those favored to reach the state finals from the Lady Conchs is Goins, as well as Heaven Rodriguez at 154 pounds, who took second to district champion Kaylee Stoky from Coral shores.
Eighteen more than a record-setting season last year will be moving on from Monroe County: 20 Lady Fins, 13 Lady Canes and 12 Lady Conchs.