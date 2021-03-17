MIAMI — With eight players racking up 13 hits for the Marathon High School softball team, the Lady Fins were able to snap one of its longest losing skids — if not the longest — since coach Kevin Freeman took control of the program in the 2015-16 season with a 15-6 victory at SLAM Academy.
“We definitely needed a win,” Freeman said. “I can’t remember the last time we lost four games in a row.”
Lady Fins ace Cecily Ozbun did not know that feeling either as she had previously only lost three in a row, just twice during a school career that dates back to her seventh-grade campaign in 2015-16. So, when given the chance, the senior nearly single-handily squashed the skid going 3-for-4 from the plate with a home run and double while scoring three times. She also struck out 13 from the mound and allowed two earned runs on one walk and five hits in the complete-game performance.
“Cecily pitched a very good game and we really needed that from her,” Freeman said.
Up by one, Marathon surrendered six runs in the second, but responded with six runs of its own in the third to take the lead for good. Kyla Sipe singled twice in the at-bats, as teammates Sarah Kratzert and Kiki Hewlitt added base knocks to put the Lady Fins in front, 8-6.
From that point forward it was all Marathon, with Ozbun crossing home in the fourth on an RBI single by Allison Garcia, then four more in the fifth on Obzun’s home run, as well as a two-run single from Allison Paskiewicz and a sacrifice fly by Sipe. The Lady Fins reeled in a pair of insurance runs on a triple by Kylie McDonald, an Ozbun single and three SLAM errors in the sixth.
After snapping the skid, Marathon now has a pair of tests on the schedule with Keys Gate, who beat them 13-2 in the opening week of the regular season, up next on Wednesday, March 17, before Key West comes to town the following day for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
“Hopefully we can continue to play better and hit the ball as well as we did tonight,” Freeman said.