KEY WEST — The Marathon High School girls basketball team stole the show against Key West as the second-quarter output by the Lady Fins alone was nearly enough to best the Lady Conchs during a 53-20 final on Friday, Jan. 20.

Already in front by nine at the end of the first quarter, Marathon broke open the game in the second as Abrianna Marshall dropped in nine of her game-high 18 points in the quarter for a 32-10 advantage at halftime.

jwcooke@keysnews