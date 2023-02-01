KEY WEST — The Marathon High School girls basketball team stole the show against Key West as the second-quarter output by the Lady Fins alone was nearly enough to best the Lady Conchs during a 53-20 final on Friday, Jan. 20.
Already in front by nine at the end of the first quarter, Marathon broke open the game in the second as Abrianna Marshall dropped in nine of her game-high 18 points in the quarter for a 32-10 advantage at halftime.
By the end of the third quarter the Lady Fins had expanded the lead to 30 points, despite Key West’s Monica Bueno making a 3-pointer and finishing with four of her team-best eight points.
Even with Marathon going to the bench in the fourth, they were able to get the running clock started via the FHSAA mercy rule, with Elena Eubank, before taking a seat for the game, making a 3-pointer to bring her total to 13 in the game. Marti Kilbourne contributed 10 points to the winning cause, Kayesha Christian had four points, Aniyla Hawkins scored five and Payton Junker had two.
Key West seniors Ziamora Cartwright netted five points and Emily Tran bucketed four. Aubrey Hunter and Colleen Barter each scored two.
Marathon followed the victory with a third consecutive win, 53-43, at NSU School to bring its record to 10-8 before the final regular season game.