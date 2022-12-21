MARATHON — Simply outmatched, the rebuilding Key West High School girls basketball team was no match for Monroe County rival Marathon High, as in the first quarter alone the Lady Fins scored more than the Lady Conchs did the entire first half. That allowed Marathon to go to the bench, and while Key West outscored Marathon by four in the second quarter, it was nowhere enough to threaten the lead as the Lady Fins rolled to a 61-33 victory.
The win was the second straight for Marathon, which lost four in a row to begin the season. Against Key West, Abrianna Marshall scored 15 of her team-high 21 points in the first half, as did Elana Eubank, who netted 14 of her 18 points in the first 16 minutes of action.
In fact, Eubank and Marshall single-handled were enough to beat the Lady Conchs as the duo scored 29 of Marathon’s 34 first-half points, which was more than Key West’s 12 points at halftime, led by six from Olivia Gibson.
With the Lady Fins turning to their less experienced players in the second half, Gibson took advantage as she put away 16 in the final two quarters, including 10 in the fourth quarter during which Key West outscored Marathon by four points. But by that point that the 22-point Lady Fins advantage was far too much for a Lady Conchs comeback.
Marathon’s Marti Kilbourne added eight points for Marathon, Ky’ondra White had four, Janiya Pryform hit a 3-pointer, and Aniyla Hawkins, Kayesha Christian and Payton Junker each contributed two points.
Putting up points for Key West were C Barter with 11, Jaila Hicks with nine, Monica Bueno with four and Ziamora Cartwright with a pair.