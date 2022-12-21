MARATHON — Simply outmatched, the rebuilding Key West High School girls basketball team was no match for Monroe County rival Marathon High, as in the first quarter alone the Lady Fins scored more than the Lady Conchs did the entire first half. That allowed Marathon to go to the bench, and while Key West outscored Marathon by four in the second quarter, it was nowhere enough to threaten the lead as the Lady Fins rolled to a 61-33 victory.

The win was the second straight for Marathon, which lost four in a row to begin the season. Against Key West, Abrianna Marshall scored 15 of her team-high 21 points in the first half, as did Elana Eubank, who netted 14 of her 18 points in the first 16 minutes of action.