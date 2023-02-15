Marathon girls weightlifting title

The Marathon High School girls weightlifting team celebrates with the District 16-1A trophy.

 Contributed

MONROE COUNTY — Since girls weightlifting became a sanctioned high school sport in Monroe County less than a decade ago, the local teams have dominated the District 16-1A Championship. This season was no different, as once again the chase for the title was between the Coral Shores and Marathon High School squads.

The Lady Canes had 16 lifters advance in 27 events, but the Lady Fins’ 14 lifters qualified 28 event berths to claim back the championship. Key West had 14 ladies garner 21 event berths for a third-place finish in the District 16-2A Championships.

