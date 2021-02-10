MARATHON — In a rematch of a game a month and a half ago against Coral Shores that saw Marathon win 6-1, the Dolphins boys soccer team repeated the performance to win the 16-3A semifinal Wednesday night, 8-0.
Marathon advanced to the district championship to play host to Keys Gate.
Heading into the traditional rivalry contest against Coral Shores, Marathon coach Arno Silva said he wanted his team to concentrate, yet get excited taking on the Hurricanes.
Silva said, despite the previous win, he knew it would be a tough match and added both teams came out a little bit too excited.
“Everyone was anxious and nervous on both sides,” Silva said. In the first half, there were a lot of kicks, as his team had five shots on goal, but the Fins only came away with one goal by Giancarlo Prieto by the half, but it was enough to give Marathon a 1-0 lead, he said.
Silva said he challenged his team at halftime to really look at what they were doing and encouraged his players to calm down.
The Fins responded by getting the game under control and that is when everything started to click, according to their coach.
“The game started to flow much better [in the second half], the kids started to get the ball to the box more often and the other team couldn’t do much about it. We got the game under control and did the rest of the damage,” Silva said.
Prieto added three more second-half goals and Miguel Avena added two, while Henry Herrera and Mathias Trujillo contributed one each. The game was called, according to the coach, under the mercy rule with 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
Silva said his team was still excited as the game ended, adding he could not remember the last time the Dolphins won a semifinal match, especially against Coral Shores. He recalled losing 3-1 last year to Coral Shores in the semifinal game there.
“This time, we were ready for them. We made a couple modifications here and there in positioning and with some tactics,” Silva said.
Heading into the district championship game, Silva stated, “It is something we have dreamed about for a long time, to get a district championship on our hands, something this school hasn’t seen for probably 25 to 30 years as far as I remember.”