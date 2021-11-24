MARATHON — It was supposed to be a rebuilding season for the Marathon High School cross-country team.
“Going into the year, coach (Joey) Gonzalez and myself had a feeling Pedro (Zapata) might make states as an individual this year,” Marathon coach Jim Murphy said about what he thought of his team’s chance to reach the state finals for a seventh consecutive season.
The Dolphins had just one girl back from last season’s finalists, sophomore Rain Banks, while the boys returners were Zapata, who was the team’s No. 3 runner the prior year, along with their Nos. 4 and No. 5 from the previous campaign.
“We had a lot of new kids show up and they went from running 20s and 21s to the 18s and 17s by the end of the season, so we certainly beat the expectations,” Murphy said.
So much so, both of the Marathon squads were able to qualify for the State Finals — the Lady Fins for the third straight year and the boys for the seventh — at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.
“I think the highlight of the season was winning runner-up at regionals and the girls holding onto the No. 8 spot after losing their No. 1 runner in Mikkel (Ross) after districts,” Murphy said.
The Lady Fins placed 32nd in the state, led by seventh-grader Maeve Merryman, who was 118th overall out of 223 runners in 22 minutes and 55 seconds. Banks followed in 164th overall in 24:09, while eighth-grader Ava Merryman was two places back (166th) in 24:11.
Senior Lincy Montenegro, in 191st place running a 25:35, and seventh-grader Sara Robinson, 204th overall in 26:48, rounded out the Lady Fins.
For the boys it was brothers Vance Bursa, 65th overall in 17:52, and Jakub Bursa, 130th overall in 19:09, who helped push the Dolphins into the 19th position as a team.
In 155th place was Enrique Escobar in 19:39, Mason Buxton took 169th in 20:01 for the final two scoring boy runners from Marathon, while sixth-grader Tony Bursa was in 175th place in 20:08.
“On the girls side, we placed where we predicted, and for the boys, we were a few spots faster, so overall it went well,” said Murphy.
“The plan was to take off fast, before the hill, and both teams did what we planned on doing. I expected the wall to be a challenge for my younger girls’ team. The boys were a little older and stronger, but it’s something we will look at next year and make sure to be a little stronger.”
In the end, the large hill in the Tallahassee course took its effect on Zapata, who Murphy noted was running in the Top 20 halfway through the course, as the Dolphins senior finished in 35th overall in 17:20.40.
“The biggest thing we did at regionals was just go for it and his 17:20 was a little more than a minute faster than last year, so he definitely went for it and gave it everything he had, but was still able to finish with a good time,” Murphy said about Zapata’s final race for the Dolphins. “Overall, he had an awesome season.
“We didn’t expect to have both the girls and boys teams advance again, and really, we placed as well, if not better, than we did last year. Last year, we were the third or fourth team from our region at states and this year we states at No. 2 from our region. So overall it went well.”