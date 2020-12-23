MARATHON — After a grueling schedule including three games in six days, the Marathon High School boys soccer team lost last Wednesday, 5-2, to visiting St. Brendan.
“The game was not the game we were expecting it to be,” Marathon coach Arno Silva said.
Silva said his team held up fairly well in the first half. The score was tied at 1 at the half, but Silva said his team lacked energy in the second half, which was when the game got away from them. Silva said St. Brendan is a talented team that played a good game.
Marathon’s goals came from Patrick Crews in the first half and Pedro Zapata in the second half.
“We were all tired,” Silva said. “We played against Silver Palms on Friday, then we played the Christian school from Homestead on Monday and then we played against Keys Gate [on Tuesday].”
Silva said the kids poured their heart and soul into the game against Keys Gate, and it was the best game they’ve ever played against them. Keys Gate was the top team in the district last year, but in 50 minutes of play Tuesday, Marathon scored eight goals against them for the win.
Despite being tired from the previous night’s game, Silva said his team created some very good opportunities against St. Brendan, but they just missed making the goals.
Even in the loss, the coach said several players performed well in the game.
“Delvin [Solis], he is a very good defender and he played outstanding. Jimmy [Gimeranes] missed a penalty kick, but he was doing really well. Carlos [Avena] did a pretty good job as well. He is our center/midfielder, but he helped make the difference on our left side,” Silva said.
Marathon now stands at 3-3 for the season and is 2-1 in district play.
Silva feels his team has a “pretty good shot” going forward this season. He explained he has a young team, but he also has eight seniors who are flourishing right now and doing what they can to have their best year.
Recapping the season so far, the coach said he was pleased with the early victories over Coral Shores and Key West, but he was especially pleased with the victory over Keys Gate.
He expressed some frustration with some of the games, which were scheduled prior to Thanksgiving, having to be pushed until after the holiday and the extra stress that placed on his team, but he also was understanding given the circumstances.
Silva said his players have pulled through the tough stretch of schedule relatively well and will have an extended break from competition before returning to play the six games they are scheduled to play in January.