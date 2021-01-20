MARATHON — After losing by a combined 33 goals through the first four matches of the season, the Marathon High School girls soccer team, with seventh-grader Justice Lee Isom in goal, nearly earned its first victory of the season, falling 1-0 at home to Florida Christian.
“Normally, Florida Christian comes down here and puts a hurt on us, but last night, we were in the game the entire time,” coach Kelley Cruz said.
The coach said the teams were fairly similar, as most of the match was contested in the midfield.
“It was a tough battle the whole game,” Cruz said. “We had a few opportunities on goal. We just couldn’t execute and then they got one on us and went up 1-0.”
Rain Banks had a solid game as she controlled the ball a majority of the time for Marathon. Cruz added, “She was all over the field last night.”
The Lady Fins’ other seventh-grader, Sara Strama, also played a key role going into the game to relieve their starting forward.
“[Strama] did very well. She was in good positioning to where we got looks at the goal,” Cruz said.
But the star of the game, according to the coach, was seventh-grade goalie Isom. The coach said there must have been 15 shots on goal that she defended.
“Our goalkeeper did an amazing job being shot on so many times by seniors,” Cruz said.
Despite the loss, the coach said she views this game as a confidence boaster.
“The girls’ drive and want was there,” Cruz said.